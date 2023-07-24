 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Denny Hamlin wins  record 7th at Pocono

Denny Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway a year after his first-place finish was thrown out. Sunday's win is his record seventh at the track and the 50th in his Cup Series career. Hamlin also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory. 

July 24, 2023 - 2:03 PM

Denny Hamlin, driver of the (11) Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Logan Riely/Getty Images/TNS)

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin chalked up his record seventh win at Pocono Raceway — “Eight, right?” he quipped — to nothing more than coming out ahead after a hard, respectful duel with Kyle Larson over the furious final laps.

Hamlin’s take: His Toyota held firm in the middle lane while Larson’s Chevrolet ran out of room on the outside when it got choked in a tight aerodynamic situation and sailed into the wall.

Larson’s view: His so-called good buddy Hamlin ran him up the track, smashed him into the wall and derailed his chance at the win.

