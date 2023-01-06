 | Fri, Jan 06, 2023
Devers, Sox ink monster extension

Devers’ 11-year deal is the longest commitment this offseason by the Red Sox and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, supplanting the five-year, $90 million contract signed by Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.

By

Sports

January 6, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a June 15, 2022, game against the Oakland A's at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox have reportedly locked up his services for 11 seasons. (Matt Stone/Boston Herald/TNS)

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year contract worth $331 million to stay with the Boston Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal.

Locking up Devers, a two-time All-Star third baseman, was an important move for the Red Sox and their uneasy fans after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi departed in free agency.

