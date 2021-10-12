Diamond Club celebrates 2021 inductees

The Red Devil Diamond Club Hall of Fame welcomed its newest class on Saturday night with an evening full of laughter and emotion.

Four new members, including former student activities coordinator Becky Nilges, former Red Devil third-baseman Brent Bartlett, former Red Devil shortstop Rob Smith, and former Red Devil pitcher Dave Harden were inducted in ceremonies at the Allen County Country Club.

Nilges, an Iola native, was the student activities coordinator for 17 years at the school.