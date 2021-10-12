 | Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Diamond Club celebrates 2021 inductees

The Red Devil Diamond Club, which honors the Allen Community College baseball program, honored four new inductees Saturday. Several grew emotional as they spoke about their experiences.

By

Sports

October 12, 2021 - 10:42 AM

The Red Devil Diamond Club Hall of Fame welcomed its newest class on Saturday night with an evening full of laughter and emotion. 

Four new members, including former student activities coordinator Becky Nilges, former Red Devil third-baseman Brent Bartlett, former Red Devil shortstop Rob Smith, and former Red Devil pitcher Dave Harden were inducted in ceremonies at the Allen County Country Club.

Nilges, an Iola native, was the student activities coordinator for 17 years at the school.

Related
October 1, 2021
September 14, 2015
April 24, 2012
April 11, 2012
Most Popular