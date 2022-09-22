District showdowns begin

Week 4 carries special significance for most area high school football teams because it marks the start of district play.

Iola High is in the same boat. Even after dropping two straight, to Wellsville and Parsons, the Mustangs, like the other teams in Class 3A, District 2 are 0-0 in the race that determines its postseason fate. Iola travels to Anderson County, which is riding a two-game winning streak, having defeated Osawatomie and Santa Fe Trail in the prior two weeks.

In Class 2A, District 2, Humboldt opens district play with what is shaping up to be one of the games of the year.