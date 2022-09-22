 | Fri, Sep 23, 2022
District showdowns begin

With district play about to begin for Iola, Humboldt and other area high schools, it's a chance for the teams to reset their focus and strive for a lofty playoff berth.

September 22, 2022 - 3:52 PM

Blake Ellis (3)and the Humboldt High Cubs will be in Council Grove Friday for what should be a dandy district football game. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Week 4 carries special significance for most area high school football teams because it marks the start of district play.

Iola High is in the same boat. Even after dropping two straight, to Wellsville and Parsons, the Mustangs, like the other teams in Class 3A, District 2 are 0-0 in the race that determines its postseason fate. Iola travels to Anderson County, which is riding a two-game winning streak, having defeated Osawatomie and Santa Fe Trail in the prior two weeks.

In Class 2A, District 2, Humboldt opens district play with what is shaping up to be one of the games of the year.

