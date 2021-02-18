Menu Search Log in

Djokovic cruises to Australian Open final

He’s now 9-0 in semifinals at the season-opening major, and one win from a ninth Australian title.

February 18, 2021 - 10:02 AM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a match at the 2021 Australian Open. Photo by William West / AFP / Getty Images / TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic had a perfect record in Australian Open semifinals, and he was playing almost flawless tennis to protect it.

It didn’t matter that across the net was Aslan Karatsev, a 114th-ranked, 27-year-old Russian who had come through qualifying to make his debut in a Grand Slam tournament after nine failed attempts.

Djokovic made only one unforced error in more than 50 minutes.

