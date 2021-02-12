Djokovic uncertain about rest of Australian Open

Menu Search Log in

February 12, 2021 - 12:48 PM

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand in his Men's Singles first round match against Jeremy Chardy of France during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Feb. 8, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images/TNS)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic said he tore a muscle during a fall in his five-set victory in the Australian Open’s third round and might need to pull out of the tournament.

His opponent, American Taylor Fritz, wasn’t so sure. He figured Djokovic definitely will be back out there Sunday to continue his pursuit of a ninth championship at Melbourne Park and 18th Grand Slam title overall.

“If he can play like he played in the fifth, I don’t see why he wouldn’t play,” Fritz said. “He’ll beat pretty much anyone.”

