Do-it-all passion fuels Mahgoub

Over the first portion of Allen’s men’s basketball season, one of the unsung heroes has been Kansas City, Mo. sophomore Ahmed Mahgoub. Mahgoub, in his second season at Allen, has played 12 of the Red Devils 14 games this season.

This season has come with its fair share of ups and downs for Mahgoub, and the team. Allen hasn’t had a full roster all season. Mahgoub missed three games in the middle of the Red Devils eight-game win streak.

“We’ve had to fight through a lot,” Mahgoub said. “We’ve had a few guys hurt, and a couple of us got sick. It was nice to see that even when we are down in games, we can still come back, even being short handed. It just shows how tough we are as a team.”