 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Dodgers defeat St. Louis in walk-off

Chris Taylor's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth lifted Los Angeles past St. Louis in their National League Wild Card round. The 3-1 thriller sends the Dodgers into the divisional round against San Francisco, and ends the Cardinals' season.

By

Sports

October 7, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Los Angeles left fielder Chris Taylor hits the game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday in the National League Wild Card game. Photo by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One big swing by Chris Taylor sent the Los Angeles Dodgers soaring and the St. Louis Cardinals crashing.

Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 3-1 victory Wednesday night in a scintillating NL wild-card game. 

Justin Turner homered early and the 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the NL West champion Giants, who won 107 games to barely hold off rival Los Angeles for the division title. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.

Related
October 6, 2021
September 21, 2021
October 21, 2020
September 12, 2018
Most Popular