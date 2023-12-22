 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
Dodgers ink Yamamoto to $325 million deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers make another tidal wave-sized splash in the free agent market by signing Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) of Team Japan pitches in the eighth inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023, in Miami. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Yamamoto is set to join Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, who signed the two-way superstar to a record $700 million, 10-year deal last week.

The Dodgers did not confirm the agreement with Yamamoto on Thursday night. MLB.com and ESPN were among the outlets citing anonymous sources in reporting the deal.

