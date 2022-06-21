Dog show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Thousands of dogs started competing Monday toward the best in show prize at the illustrious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. To the casual viewer, the annual exhibition of dressed-up handlers leading well-mannered dogs around a ring might seem like a somewhat stilted walk in the park, but there’s more than that to choosing a champion. So here’s some show lowdown:

HOW MANY DOGS COMPETE?

More than 3,000 canines, as wee as Chihuahuas and as massive as mastiffs, signed up to vie for best in show. The contestants represent 209 breeds and varieties (a variety is a subset of a breed; think toy poodle vs. standard poodle).