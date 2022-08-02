 | Tue, Aug 02, 2022
Dolphins owner suspended over tampering

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended, fined $1.5 million and his team was docked a pair of draft picks after the NFL ruled the team improperly tampered with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton.

August 2, 2022 - 1:27 PM

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross listening to new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during the introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by TNS

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his and Payton’s agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.

The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17.

