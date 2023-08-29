 | Tue, Aug 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Dominican Republic, Italy, Australia reach KO stage

The Dominican Republic, Australia and Italy have advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Ten teams have reached the final 16 with six berths to be determined on Wednesday.

By

Sports

August 29, 2023 - 3:16 PM

Dominican Republic forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and team celebrates after winning against Angola during their Basketball World Cup group A match at the Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The Dominican Republic, Australia and Italy advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Through play Tuesday, 10 teams have reached the final 16 with six more berths to be determined on Wednesday.

The Dominican Republic finished 3-0 in Group A after a 75-67 victory over Angola.

Australia, the Olympic bronze medalist two years ago in Tokyo, defeated Japan 109-89 despite 33 points from American-born Japan center Josh Hawkinson. Australia finished second in Group E behind Germany.

Related
August 23, 2023
March 7, 2023
February 24, 2023
November 21, 2019
Most Popular