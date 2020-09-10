Menu Search Log in

Duffy pitches Royals to 3-0 victory over Indians

The Kansas City Royals shut down Cleveland's batters, keyed by Danny Duffy's 5 2/3 spotless innings. The win was KC's second in a row after a seven-game losing streak.

By

Sports

September 10, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians tags out Nicky Lopez of the Kansas City Royals attempting to steal second base Wednesday. Photo by Ron Schwane / Getty Images / TNS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as the Kansas City Royals beat the Indians 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.

Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time at Cleveland in eight starts since Sept. 22, 2014. The left-hander was 0-6 at Progressive Field during that span.

Related
September 9, 2020
June 18, 2019
September 5, 2018
July 25, 2018
Trending