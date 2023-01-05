Durant in All-Star voting

 | Thu, Jan 05, 2023
The top three frontcourt players and top two guards in each conference will be chosen as starters, with the leading overall vote-getters from each conference serving as captains and choosing their teams.

P.J. Washington (25) of the Charlotte Hornets guards Kevin Durant (7) of the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on December 31, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch.

James is the overall leader so far in All-Star balloting, and Durant leads all Eastern Conference players in early voting returns — putting them on track to be All-Star captains for the third consecutive year.

James had 3,168,694 votes entering Thursday, topping the list of Western Conference frontcourt players. Denver’s Nikola Jokic is second (2,237,768) and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis is third (2,063,325).

