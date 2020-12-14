Menu Search Log in

Dynamic duo sinks Iola

Osage City used a devastating combination of 3-point marksmanship and free throw shooting to cruise past Iola on Saturday, 67-59. The loss is the first of the season for the Mustangs.

By

Sports

December 14, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Iola High's Dillon Bycroft, left, advances the ball Saturday against Osage City. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Osage City’s one-two punch of Landon Boss and Orender proved too much Saturday for Landon Carson’s offensive brilliance for Iola High.

But, oh, what a show they put on for the smattering of parents in the stands for the first time this basketball season.

Boss and Orender combined to score 55 of Osage City’s 67 points, while Carson scored 33 for Iola in a 67-59 Indian victory.

