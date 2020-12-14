Dynamic duo sinks Iola

Osage City’s one-two punch of Landon Boss and Orender proved too much Saturday for Landon Carson’s offensive brilliance for Iola High.

But, oh, what a show they put on for the smattering of parents in the stands for the first time this basketball season.

Boss and Orender combined to score 55 of Osage City’s 67 points, while Carson scored 33 for Iola in a 67-59 Indian victory.