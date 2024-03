On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

NFL teams have spent hundreds of millions of dollars this week to add new players, re-sign their own and try to improve their chances of winning.

From Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley changing teams soon after the league’s tampering window opened to Chris Jones and Mike Evans staying put before hitting the open market, it’s been a wild spending spree.