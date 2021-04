HESSTON — Early deficits proved too much to overcome for Allen Community College’s softball team Monday.

The Red Devils fell behind 7-0 in their opener against Hesston in a 12-4 loss, before seeing themselves staring at a 5-1 deficit in the nightcap. A late rally was not enough in that game in an 8-7 defeat.

The twin bill comes as Allen is in the midst of its busiest stretch of the season, with 12 games in 10 days following a three-week COVID-19 layoff.