 | Mon, May 23, 2022
Early Voting outpaces favorite Epicenter to win Preakness

Early Voting surprised the horse racing world by besting all comers to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes Saturday. The win comes five years after trainer and owner pulled off another stunner with Cloud Computing in the same race.

By

Sports

May 23, 2022 - 3:11 PM

Early Voting, with Jose L. Ortiz up, leads Epicenter to the finish line for victory in the 147th Preakness, his fourth career race, at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS).

BALTIMORE — They pulled it off again.

Five years after trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman took the 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing, a horse that would never win another race, they targeted the 2022 edition with another fresh but lightly tested contender, Early Voting.

Their horse earned enough qualifying points to run in the Kentucky Derby, but they skipped it, figuring he’d have a better chance in Baltimore against a smaller, more fatigued field. They calculated correctly as Early Voting swept to victory in the 147th Preakness, his fourth career race.

