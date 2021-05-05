Easton, King top field at Humboldt Invitational

Rainy weather Tuesday morning made way for sunny skies in the afternoon, and kept things dry enough for some dramatic golf action at the Allen County Country Club.

Yates Center High’s Easton Reynolds and Jack King, who have dominated the competition already through the 2021 season, battled to the end once again Tuesday, at the Humboldt Invitational.

At day’s end, both had carded a 75 over the 18-hole competition to tie for first. Reynolds wound up winning the day, courtesy of a scorecard playoff.