Menu Search Log in

Edwards-Helaire ready for rookie year

First-round pick, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, will be the newest face in the Chiefs' high-powered offense when the 2020 NFL season gets underway.

By

Sports

June 1, 2020 - 10:05 AM

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the ball in space against Clemson during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 13, 2020. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill admits he didn’t know much about running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire when the Chiefs used a first-round draft pick on the LSU star last month.

So, what was Hill’s initial reaction after doing some quick research on his new teammate?

“I looked at his highlights and I was like, ‘Dang, this dude is short, but he’s good, he’s cold,’ ” Hill said during a recent video call. “I think he’s definitely going to be like a Darren Sproles-type back … (a) scatback who can catch the ball out of the backfield, get those scrimmage yards when you need them.”

Related
May 1, 2020
April 30, 2020
April 27, 2020
April 24, 2020
Trending