Edwards-Helaire ready for rookie year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill admits he didn’t know much about running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire when the Chiefs used a first-round draft pick on the LSU star last month.

So, what was Hill’s initial reaction after doing some quick research on his new teammate?

“I looked at his highlights and I was like, ‘Dang, this dude is short, but he’s good, he’s cold,’ ” Hill said during a recent video call. “I think he’s definitely going to be like a Darren Sproles-type back … (a) scatback who can catch the ball out of the backfield, get those scrimmage yards when you need them.”