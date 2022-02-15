Eichel to make Golden Knights debut on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel will make his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, playing for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and since he became the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of emotions Wednesday,” Eichel said Monday at the team’s facility after practice. “I already started feeling them. It’s been a long time. (It’s) been the biggest layoff I’ve ever had since I started playing hockey, so I’m trying to be realistic with myself and my expectations.”

Eichel was acquired on Nov. 4 in a trade with Buffalo for a package including forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. Then he had surgery on Nov. 12 and began practicing with the Golden Knights on Jan. 11.