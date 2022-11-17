Eight Iola wrestlers take first at Indy

INDEPENDENCE — The Iola Middle wrestling team finished with eight Mustangs taking first place at the Independence Middle School Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

Iola’s first place finishers included Ruger Boren, Noah Anderson, Keegan Hill, Brock Michael, Kevon Loving, Kaeden Vega and Ean DeLaTorre. Mustang Addilyn Wacker was the lone girl wrestler to compete at Indy and finished in first place in the girls 120-125 pound weight class.

“We had a lot of boys that battled through their matches to take first,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “We do a lot of ability bracketing, meaning a beginning wrestler wrestles in a bracket with beginning wrestlers. That also means experienced wrestlers wrestle experienced competition. This gives us the best matches which results in the best growth.”