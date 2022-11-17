 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Eight Iola wrestlers take first at Indy

“The team wrestled well at Indy,” said Iola wrestling head coach Jason Bates. “We have a lot of young wrestlers that feel safe moving certain ways."

November 17, 2022 - 12:57 PM

Iola Middle School wrestler Noah Anderson, right, pins down a Coffeyville wrestler at the Independence Middle School Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. Anderson placed in first in the boys 113-116 pound weight class. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

INDEPENDENCE — The Iola Middle wrestling team finished with eight Mustangs taking first place at the Independence Middle School Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. 

Iola’s first place finishers included Ruger Boren, Noah Anderson, Keegan Hill, Brock Michael, Kevon Loving, Kaeden Vega and Ean DeLaTorre. Mustang Addilyn Wacker was the lone girl wrestler to compete at Indy and finished in first place in the girls 120-125 pound weight class. 

“We had a lot of boys that battled through their matches to take first,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “We do a lot of ability bracketing, meaning a beginning wrestler wrestles in a bracket with beginning wrestlers. That also means experienced wrestlers wrestle experienced competition. This gives us the best matches which results in the best growth.”

