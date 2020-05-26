Menu Search Log in

Ewing out of hospital for COVID-19 diagnosis

Former NBA great and current Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing continues to recover from COVID-19. He was released from the hospital, his son reported.

May 26, 2020

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing during a game against Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer, who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA, announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was getting better after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after his father’s announcement.

