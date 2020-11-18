Expectations stay high at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self was still trying to figure out the makeup of his team the first week of November, roughly about the time the Jayhawks would have had a couple exhibition games under their belts in anticipation of the season.

Unlike last year, when he knew exactly what he had in Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson.

The Jayhawks’ standout big man and star point guard are gone, though, their seasons — and college careers — cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic that also kept them from playing an NCAA Tournament in which they’d probably have been the No. 1 overall seed.