Expectations stay high at KU

The Kansas Jayhawks lose two highly coveted players from last year's top-ranked squad, but have several returnees eager to fill the gap this college basketball season.

November 18, 2020 - 9:29 AM

Kansas's Marcus Garrett, top, is one of the top defensive players in the country, and will be counted on to lead the Jayhawks in the upcoming college basketball season. Photo by Shane Keyser / The Kansas City Star / TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self was still trying to figure out the makeup of his team the first week of November, roughly about the time the Jayhawks would have had a couple exhibition games under their belts in anticipation of the season.

Unlike last year, when he knew exactly what he had in Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson.

The Jayhawks’ standout big man and star point guard are gone, though, their seasons — and college careers — cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic that also kept them from playing an NCAA Tournament in which they’d probably have been the No. 1 overall seed.

