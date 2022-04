Sam Fager wasn’t much interested in seeing his one and only home singles match of the year end in defeat.

But the Iola High senior was trailing 7-4 to Chanute Christian Academy’s Anthony Wendt — one game point away from defeat — while struggling with a brisk wind out of the south.

For the uninitiated, high school tennis matches follow traditional scoring, with the first player to reach eight points the winner, provided he wins by two.