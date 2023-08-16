 | Wed, Aug 16, 2023
Failed marijuana tests nearly end slugger Singleton’s career

Slugger Jon Singleton is back in the majors for the first time since 2015 after his career was derailed by several failed tests for marijuana. His final failed test was in 2018, one year before Major League Baseball removed marijuana from its banned substances list.

August 16, 2023 - 2:50 PM

The Houston Astros' Jon Singleton reacts to striking out in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday, June 19, 2014. (Will Vragovic/Tampa Bay Times/MCT)

HOUSTON (AP) — In 2018, Jon Singleton requested his release from the Houston Astros after being suspended 100 games following a third failed marijuana test while in the minors, choosing to walk away from baseball rather than face the suspension and everything that came with it.

“I just didn’t want to play baseball anymore,” he told The Associated Press earlier this month. “I knew I had to serve 100 games, and serving 100 games with this organization and the position I was in was not going to be a good thing for me. It was going to take me down a dark road. So, at that point, I just wanted to be done with baseball and kind of get away from everything.”

A year later, marijuana was removed from MLB’s banned substances list. It would be a couple more years before the left-handed slugger returned to organized baseball in the Mexican League.

