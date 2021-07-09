 | Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Fan ‘borrows’ McIlory’s club

On Friday, a fan borrowed Rory McIlory's club without asking and took a few swings with it.

By

Sports

July 9, 2021 - 2:33 PM

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 18: Rory McIlroy walks off after hitting from the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Friday, June 18, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — A spectator was escorted from the course at the Scottish Open on Friday after taking a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag and taking a few swings with it.

The incident took place on the 10th tee, where McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Widely spread footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the head cover off McIlroy’s driver and then grab an iron from the bag. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, was seen looking on in bemusement.

Related
November 4, 2019
July 20, 2018
April 8, 2018
March 30, 2018
Most Popular