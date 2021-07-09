Fan ‘borrows’ McIlory’s club

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — A spectator was escorted from the course at the Scottish Open on Friday after taking a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag and taking a few swings with it.

The incident took place on the 10th tee, where McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Widely spread footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the head cover off McIlroy’s driver and then grab an iron from the bag. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, was seen looking on in bemusement.