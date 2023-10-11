 | Wed, Oct 11, 2023
Father-son duo roll toward bowl eligibility

Colorado's Shadeur Sanders is matching his father's zest for college football publicity. The son of Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders also hopes to match his father's on-field success.

October 11, 2023 - 3:54 PM

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS

DENVER (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes it’s high time his quarterback son earns a lucrative watch deal.

After all, Shedeur Sanders has made holding up his wrist adorned with a pricey timepiece a viral — and fashionable — trend. NFL players are even mimicking the gesture, with Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams displaying his watch entering the stadium Monday night. Music producer DJ Khaled is on board, too, calling the gesture “The Shedeur.”

“(Shedeur) can’t keep doing it for free,” Deion Sanders said Tuesday as the Buffaloes (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) prepare to host Stanford (1-4, 0-3) on Friday night at sold-out Folsom Field. “He can’t keep doing it for nothing.”

