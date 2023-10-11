Father-son duo roll toward bowl eligibility

DENVER (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes it’s high time his quarterback son earns a lucrative watch deal.

After all, Shedeur Sanders has made holding up his wrist adorned with a pricey timepiece a viral — and fashionable — trend. NFL players are even mimicking the gesture, with Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams displaying his watch entering the stadium Monday night. Music producer DJ Khaled is on board, too, calling the gesture “The Shedeur.”

“(Shedeur) can’t keep doing it for free,” Deion Sanders said Tuesday as the Buffaloes (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) prepare to host Stanford (1-4, 0-3) on Friday night at sold-out Folsom Field. “He can’t keep doing it for nothing.”