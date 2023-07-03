Ferreira helps US advance in Gold Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jesús Ferreira became the first American to score international hat tricks in consecutive games, and the United States advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday night.

Ferreira scored in the 14th and 38th minutes against 101st-ranked Trinidad, then converted a penalty kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

“That intensity that the team is going out with is helping me get in the box,” Ferreira said. “We’re all working together. We’re all defending together. We’re all attacking together,”