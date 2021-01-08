Fields says he’ll play Monday

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields expects to play in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday against Alabama.

“I’ll be good by Monday night,” he said in a Zoom call Thursday afternoon.

Fields was injured in the second quarter of Ohio State’s 49-28 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl. The quarterback took off on a scramble and as he tried to spin to absorb the contact from Clemson’s James Skalski, the linebacker lowered his helmet and speared Fields in the back.