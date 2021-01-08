Menu Search Log in

Fields says he’ll play Monday

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields expects to play in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday against Alabama.

January 8, 2021 - 11:56 AM

“I’ll be good by Monday night,” he said in a Zoom call Thursday afternoon.

Fields was injured in the second quarter of Ohio State’s 49-28 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl. The quarterback took off on a scramble and as he tried to spin to absorb the contact from Clemson’s James Skalski, the linebacker lowered his helmet and speared Fields in the back.

