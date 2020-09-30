Menu Search Log in

Fillies earn home split

Iola High's volleyball team overcame some early mistakes to defeat Prairie View Tuesday. The Fillies were unable to do so in their other match against Anderson County.

September 30, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Iola High’s Jenna Curry, left, tips the ball beyond the reach of a Prairie View player Tuesday in the Fillies’ three-set victory. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

An up-and-down evening on the volleyball court gave Iola High’s Fillies a split Tuesday.

Iola started slowly against Prairie View, dropping its first set, before rebounding with authority to claim a 21-25, 25-14 and 25-13 victory.

Things didn’t go as well in the second match of the night, a straight-set, 25-19 and 25-16 loss to Anderson County.

