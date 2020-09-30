Fillies earn home split

An up-and-down evening on the volleyball court gave Iola High’s Fillies a split Tuesday.

Iola started slowly against Prairie View, dropping its first set, before rebounding with authority to claim a 21-25, 25-14 and 25-13 victory.

Things didn’t go as well in the second match of the night, a straight-set, 25-19 and 25-16 loss to Anderson County.