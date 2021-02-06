Fillies fall at Burlington

BURLINGTON — As it has several times this season, Iola HIgh’s Fillies opened the game fighting tooth-and-nail with their opponents.
And like it has on numerous occasions, the Fillies ended the game with a flourish, using increased defensive intensity to create open looks on offense.
The problem is everything in the middle.
Friday’s tune was all too familiar for Iola fans as host Burlington High turned a one-point lead to a 12-point cushion in a matter of three minutes. The Wildcats then scored the first five points of the second half to take full control of what became a 52-36 victory.
“I don’t know if we relax, or check out or what, but our second and third quarters have killed us,” Johnson said.
Iola’s Becca sprague connected on nifty inbounds play to turn a 16-13 deficit into a one-point margin at the 3:18 mark of the second quarter.
But Burlington’s Karlie Whitworth ended the half on a tear, converting two straight field goals while being fouled as part of an 11-0 run to end the half. Whitworth scored nine points a 4 ½ minute stretch to key the run.
The spread ballooned to as much as 23 in the second half before Iola mounted its fourth quarter charge.
Hannah Gardner scored seven points o a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw.
And, as they’ve done in previous games, the Fillies struggled with turnovers and getting open looks to fall. On multiple occasions, shots look true coming from the shooters, only to bound off the rim.
“I know the girls are frustrated shots aren’t falling,” Johnson said. “We need to work on finishing through contact.”
Josie Plumlee gave the Fillies a spark of the bench, scoring a team-high 10 points. Madisyn Holloway added nie, while Sprague wound up with six while battling foul trouble.
Not denting the scoreboard, but impressing Johnson and the Fillies faithful was reserve junior Sage Barney, who entered the game in the second half and immediately gave the team a shot of adrenaline with her no-holds-barred intensity, particularly when scrapping against aller girls for rebounds and loose balls.
“She’s just a ball of energy,” Johnson said. “She’ll go as hard as she can for as long as she can, whether it’s for 30 seconds or 12 minutes.”
Burlington’s Harley Young was on target from 3-point range, drilling five treys for a game-high 19 points.
Iola will embark on its third straight lengthy road trip on Tuesday when the Fillies visit Prairie View.
Iola (9-6-7-13—36) (FG/3pt) Gardner 0/2-1-3-7, Barney 0-0-1-0, Plumlee 1/2-2-4-10, Shelby 1-0-0-2, Holloway 3-3-2-9, Miller 0-0-1-0, Schinstock 1-0-0-2, Sprague 2-2-4-6. TOTALS: 8/4-8-15-36.
Burlington (8-18-15-10—52) (FG/3pt): Dittrich 1-0-2-2, Whitworth 6-2-2-14, Means 1-0-1-2, Hernandez 0-2-4-2, Doebele 3-7-2-13, Young 2/5-0-1-19. TOTALS: 13/5-11-12-52.