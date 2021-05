OSAWATOMIE — In a season of highlights, Kaylie Schinstock saved one of her best for last.

The Iola High senior smacked a run-scoring double with two outs in the top of the seventh — after host Osawatomie had rallied to tie the score — to give the Fillies a 5-4 lead.

Then, Schinstock slammed the door shut when she snared a line drive off the bat of Osawatomie’s Meadow Stull to end the game in the bottom of the seventh.