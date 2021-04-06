 | Tue, Apr 06, 2021
Fillies JV squad falls to Prairie View

Iola's junior varsity team dropped a pair of games, 7-0 and 12-5, to visiting Prairie View Monday. The Fillies varsity squad is at Prairie View today.

April 6, 2021 - 10:35 AM

Maci Miller pitches for Iola High's Fillies in a junior varsity game against Prairie View Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High’s junior varsity squad was in action Monday, dropping 7-0 and 12-5 decisions to visiting Prairie View.

In the opener, Maci Miller took the loss, despite striking out seven batters over five innings. She gave up six hits. Kennedy Maier and Aysha Houk had singles.

Jadyn Kaufman pitched in the second game. She struck out one in five innings and gave up nine hits. Miller and Houk singled twice. Olivia Tremain, Andi Reynolds, Jadyn Kaufman and Jackie Fager all had singles as well.

