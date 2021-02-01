Menu Search Log in

Fillies still searching

Iola High's girls had just enough offensive lulls to cost the Fillies Saturday in an overtime loss to Prairie View. The game was the seventh in 11 days for Iola.

By

Sports

February 1, 2021 - 10:19 AM

Iola High's Aysha Houk looks for a teammate while being defended by Prairie View's Maddie Baker Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The end of a draining stretch of basketball — seven games in 11 days — ended with perhaps the season’s most frustrating loss for Iola High’s girls Saturday.

While the Fillies played well in short bursts, and made several key defensive plays, the offense stalled in the second half amid a flurry of missed shots and turnovers.

Couple that with foul trouble on a couple of key performers, and you have the recipe for a 49-42 loss to Prairie View, keeping the Fillies winless on the season.

Related
Trending