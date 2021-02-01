Fillies still searching

The end of a draining stretch of basketball — seven games in 11 days — ended with perhaps the season’s most frustrating loss for Iola High’s girls Saturday.

While the Fillies played well in short bursts, and made several key defensive plays, the offense stalled in the second half amid a flurry of missed shots and turnovers.

Couple that with foul trouble on a couple of key performers, and you have the recipe for a 49-42 loss to Prairie View, keeping the Fillies winless on the season.