 | Thu, May 13, 2021
Firefighters axed over Kobe Bryant crash photos

A pair of firefighters lost their jobs after sharing graphic photos of a helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant in January 2020.

May 13, 2021 - 9:21 AM

Officials remove a body from the wreckage in Calabasas, Calif., after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine dead in a helicopter crash on Jan 26, 2020. Photo by Christina House / Los Angeles Times / TNS

Two Los Angeles County firefighters who allegedly took souvenir photos of victims’ remains at the scene of Kobe Bryant’s horrific helicopter crash last year are facing termination, a new court filing claims.

The firefighters were sent “notices of discharge” on Dec. 2 as part of a disciplinary action that “recently” came to light after widow Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit claiming multiple sheriff’s deputies snapped or shared similar photos of the January 2020 tragedy, the paperwork says.

Vanessa’s lawyers revealed the firefighters’ alleged misconduct in a Monday motion asking for more time to follow new leads and collect more devices for forensic examination.

