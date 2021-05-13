Firefighters axed over Kobe Bryant crash photos

Two Los Angeles County firefighters who allegedly took souvenir photos of victims’ remains at the scene of Kobe Bryant’s horrific helicopter crash last year are facing termination, a new court filing claims.

The firefighters were sent “notices of discharge” on Dec. 2 as part of a disciplinary action that “recently” came to light after widow Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit claiming multiple sheriff’s deputies snapped or shared similar photos of the January 2020 tragedy, the paperwork says.

Vanessa’s lawyers revealed the firefighters’ alleged misconduct in a Monday motion asking for more time to follow new leads and collect more devices for forensic examination.