First quarter frenzy spoils home opener

The Iola Mustangs’ murderer’s row of opponents is underway after falling to the reigning Southeast Kansas League champion Fort Scott Tigers 65-40.

The Mustangs could not keep up with Fort Scott senior guard Abbie Gorman, who scored 12 of her team-leading 29 points in the first quarter to quickly put Iola out of contention.

“I’m proud of the girls for a lot of things,” Coach Sigg said. “Scoring 40 points on them is a lot. We were figuring things out. We talked to them about their offensive scheme, like a pick to the corner to get the ball to [Gorman], so they’re figuring it out and adjusting well.”

Passing turnovers in transition at half court proved the biggest difference-maker in Monday’s home opener. Once able to get the ball into Tiger territory, Iola executed its offense well with two players reaching double-digits in scoring. Brooklyn Holloway, Iola junior guard, drives the ball Monday. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“We have to be mentally tough and we have to be 100% all of the time, which is hard to do,” Sigg said. “Being young is not going to be an excuse after Christmas break, but I’m proud of them. Fort Scott is a good team. They’re going to go far this year.”

Along with a slew of her own steals at mid-court, freshman guard Haidyn Desmarteau had a team-leading 14 points, followed by junior guard Brooklyn Holloway. Junior forward Zoie Hesse continues to be a force underneath with 8 points and several offensive rebounds.

Sigg said mental toughness will carry the Mustangs into the Christmas break. The Mustangs look to pick up their first Pioneer League win Tuesday while on the road against Burlington. They wrap up 2025 Thursday against Prairie View, who thrice had Iola’s number last season — finding a way to escape every encounter victorious.

At press time, the results from Tuesday’s game were not available. The Mustangs return to the hardwood Thursday against Prairie View. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.