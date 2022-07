Phemelo Thobejane hails from South Africa where his love for soccer grew before coming overseas last year to compete in his favorite sport at Allen Community College.

Thobejane is 20 years old and comes from the province of Limpopo Inguinal in South Africa. Being at Allen Community College is a dream come true for Thobejane.

“America has the best college system in the world and that’s where I would like to find myself — competing with the best.”