Menu Search Log in

Florida coach fined after brawl

The Southeastern Conference ruled Florida head coach Dan Mullen was partly to blame for a brawl Saturday during the Gators' win over Missouri. Two Tigers players must sit out a half of their next game nov. 14 against No. 5 Georgia.

By

Sports

November 3, 2020 - 9:36 AM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen did more to inflame than extinguish a tense situation against Missouri, drawing a public reprimand and a hefty fine.

The Southeastern Conference docked Mullen $25,000 on Monday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Tigers on Saturday night.

The league also issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14.

Related
August 25, 2020
December 10, 2019
December 4, 2019
December 18, 2018
Trending