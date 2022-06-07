Former Chiefs coach, Crennel, retires after lengthy NFL career

HOUSTON (AP) — Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career highlighted by five Super Bowl titles.

Crennel spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach following coach Bill O’Brien’s firing after just four games.

Crennel, who will turn 75 on June 18, worked as Houston’s senior adviser for football performance last season.