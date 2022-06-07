 | Tue, Jun 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Former Chiefs coach, Crennel, retires after lengthy NFL career

Romeo Crennel's 39-year coaching career in the NFL has come to an end. Crennel, who coached Kansas City to a 2-14 record in 2012, will turn 75 later this month.

By

Sports

June 7, 2022 - 1:41 PM

Romeo Crennel served as Kansas City head coach in 2012. Photo by (David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/MCT)

HOUSTON (AP) — Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career highlighted by five Super Bowl titles.

Crennel spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach following coach Bill O’Brien’s firing after just four games.

Crennel, who will turn 75 on June 18, worked as Houston’s senior adviser for football performance last season.

Related
January 14, 2022
October 16, 2020
November 2, 2018
August 21, 2018
Most Popular