 | Mon, Aug 15, 2022
Former Chiefs QB placed in hospice care

Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowls, including a championship in Super Bowl IV, has entered hospice care. He became a sports broadcaster while playing with the Chiefs, and continued that career long after his NFL days ended.

August 15, 2022 - 1:52 PM

Hall of Fame Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson before a preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 9, 2018, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice carethrough his wife, Linda.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

