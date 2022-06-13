 | Mon, Jun 13, 2022
Former Masters champ wins inaugural Saudi golf league event

Charl Schwartzel, who won the Masters in 2011, raked in $4.75 million in prize money by winning the inaugural LIV Golf event, a controversial golf series backed by the Saudi Arabian government. There has been renewed criticism of the league, and the golfers who took part.

June 13, 2022 - 2:59 PM

South African golfer Charl Schwartzel celebrates with the trophy during the podium ceremony after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St. Albans, north of London, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photo by (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series.

Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.

Schwartzel collected more prize money from winning the three-day, 54-hole event than he had from the last four years combined. Not that it could match the sense of sporting achievement that he felt after his win at Augusta National in 2011.

