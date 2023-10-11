Former NFL player arrested in connection with mother’s death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in Southern California in connection with the death of his mother, authorities said, as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico just weeks after the 73-year-old woman was found slain behind her suburban Chicago home.

Brown, 35, was detained Tuesday afternoon and booked into San Diego County Jail without bail following a “fugitive arrest,” records show.

Brown agreed to be extradited to Illinois during a Wednesday court hearing, San Diego District Attorney’s office spokesperson Steve Walker told The Associated Press in an email.