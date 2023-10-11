 | Wed, Oct 11, 2023
Former NFL player arrested in connection with mother’s death

Sergio Brown, who played with four NFL teams from 2010 to 2016, was arrested after trying to re-enter the United States from Mexico, weeks after his mother was found slain in Chicago. He was considered a fugitive wanted in connection with his 73-year-old mother's death.

October 11, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Sergio Brown of the Jacksonville Jaguars helps to coach a team of local school children during the NFL Launch of the Play 60 scheme at the Black Prince Community Hub on July 15, 2015, in London. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images/TNS)

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in Southern California in connection with the death of his mother, authorities said, as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico just weeks after the 73-year-old woman was found slain behind her suburban Chicago home.

Brown, 35, was detained Tuesday afternoon and booked into San Diego County Jail without bail following a “fugitive arrest,” records show.

Brown agreed to be extradited to Illinois during a Wednesday court hearing, San Diego District Attorney’s office spokesperson Steve Walker told The Associated Press in an email.

