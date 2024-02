Kansas City Royals’ Eric Hosmer acknowledges the cheers from the crowd as he comes to the plate in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This will be the first year that former Royals star Eric Hosmer won’t be playing baseball since he was a young boy.

Hosmer, on Wednesday announced his retirement as a player, but he won’t be out of baseball completely. Hosmer and former Royals minor leaguer Anthony Seratelli have launched MoonBall Media, a media and production company.

MoonBall wants to “create, curate and distribute content by mixing sports and powerful stories with a purpose.”