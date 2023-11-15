Formula One hits Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the world’s best Formula One drivers speed down the Strip this weekend, it will mark the latest step in the evolution of Las Vegas as an international sports city.

The transition from a city that no pro leagues would touch to a global sports destination has its roots in the 1950s, when Las Vegas began hosting major boxing matches that attracted fans and media from all over the world. In more recent years, Las Vegas has added NHL and NFL franchises with international appeal and hosted more international competitions, including soccer, rugby and now F1.

“Recent years have seen a perception shift from LV being seen as a party and gambling city where anything goes, to a more well-rounded destination,” Jason Doyle, sport management discipline advisor at Australia’s Griffith University, said in an email. “It seems this has been a deliberate move and sport has played a central role in that. The entry of the (NHL’s) Golden Knights and later acquisition of the Raiders (of the NFL) have put Vegas on the map in this sense and lent credibility to the city’s new positioning.”