 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Menu Search Log in

France’s Girard, Mbappe hungry

The Giroud-Mbappe partnership is significant for the goals but also because for a long time they were considered incompatible.

By

Sports

November 25, 2022 - 12:54 PM

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe jumps to avoid Metz goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard during a French L1 match at the Parc des Princes stadium on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Paris. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud will overtake Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals if he scores against Denmark at the World Cup on Saturday. If Kylian Mbappe finds the net he will move level with another France great.

A victory against the Danes at Stadium 974 will also qualify Les Bleus for the knockout round, and as group winners if Tunisia and Australia draw in the other Group D game.

So there’s plenty to look forward to, although France captain Hugo Lloris is still striking a cautious note.

Related
July 11, 2018
July 10, 2018
July 6, 2018
July 4, 2018
Most Popular