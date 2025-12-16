Fredonia MS squeaks past Lady Cubs

The Humboldt Middle School Lady Cubs came up short while on the road against Fredonia Monday.

The Lady Cubs also fell in a trio of close games coming down to the final possessions.

“We played hard and executed really well at all three levels for most of the night,” Humboldt coach Mike Miller said. “We were in all three games and lost on buzzer-beaters in the A and B games.”

The Humboldt A-Team fell 26-24. The Lady Cubs had a 9-6 lead going into halftime but fizzled after a 4-point fourth quarter.

Hadlee Allen had 9 points, followed by Zoey Sanchez with 6 points and Sydney Daniels with 5 points.

Allen also six rebounds and three assists, one shy of Quinn Miller’s four assists.

IN B-TEAM action, Humboldt fell in a 21-20 dogfight.

In a thriller to the final whistle, Lucy Galloway had a team-leading 8 points, followed by Brooklyn Watson with 6 points, then Ava Davis with 4 points.

Watson had a team-leading two rebounds and tied Davis for the team lead in steals with one each.

In C-team action, Humboldt fell 11-5. Azzy Miller had a team-leading 3 points, followed by Peyton Weilert with a bucket.

“Our girls will continue to work hard and we’ll learn from games like those,” Miller said. “We just have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and finishing games when we put ourselves in position to win.”

