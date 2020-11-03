Menu Search Log in

Frustration mounts for Cornhuskers

A blowout loss to start a truncated season, followed by a cancelled game due to COVID-19 has Nebraska head coach Scott Frost uneasy about the 2020 season for the Cornhuskers. The program also is at odds with the Big 10 Conference on how to address the coronavirus threat.

November 3, 2020 - 9:31 AM

Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2019. Photo by Steven Branscombe / Getty Images / TNS

Nebraska coach Scott Frost let out a chuckle when he heard Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters the Cornhuskers would have a big advantage going into Saturday’s game because they were coming off an open date.

“Maybe if this was week 7 or 8, having a week off would be nice,” Frost said Monday. “We’ve only played one game. Pat is one of the smartest guys in the country probably, but I don’t know if I agree with him on that one.”

That was about the only light moment during Frost’s weekly videoconference with reporters. The coach is frustrated, not just by the global pandemic that has disrupted life for everyone, but by associated factors that have kept the Huskers from playing. Some teams in the country already have played seven or even eight games.

