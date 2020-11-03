Frustration mounts for Cornhuskers

Nebraska coach Scott Frost let out a chuckle when he heard Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters the Cornhuskers would have a big advantage going into Saturday’s game because they were coming off an open date.

“Maybe if this was week 7 or 8, having a week off would be nice,” Frost said Monday. “We’ve only played one game. Pat is one of the smartest guys in the country probably, but I don’t know if I agree with him on that one.”

That was about the only light moment during Frost’s weekly videoconference with reporters. The coach is frustrated, not just by the global pandemic that has disrupted life for everyone, but by associated factors that have kept the Huskers from playing. Some teams in the country already have played seven or even eight games.