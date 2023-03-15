 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
Garoppolo heads lengthy QB list in free agency 

Jimmy Garoppolo is headed to Las Vegas for a new start with the Raiders. Sam Darnold is heading West to replace Garoppolo on the San Francisco 49ers' roster. Mike White, Case Keenum and Jarrett Stidham have new teams, too.

March 15, 2023 - 1:35 PM

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 is cheered on by fans as he walks off the field after their 24-9 NFL victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)

Jimmy Garoppolo is finally out of San Francisco, ready to start the next phase of his career wearing the Raiders’ silver and black. Sam Darnold is heading out West, where he’ll replace Garoppolo and join Trey Lance and Brock Purdy with the 49ers. Mike White, Case Keenum and Jarrett Stidham have new teams, too.

Deshaun Watson is staying in Cleveland, but with a restructured deal with the Browns.

As for Aaron Rodgers, who is not a free agent but whose name has widely been circulated in trade rumors, his future remains unclear because, well, he’s Aaron Rodgers.

