 | Tue, May 31, 2022
Gauff moves on in French Open play

American Coco Gauff has returned to the French Open quarterfinals after advancing that far in 2021. This time, the 18-year-old hopes for a better outcome than last year's heartbreaking defeat.

Sports

May 31, 2022 - 2:12 PM

Coco Gauff Photo by (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff left Roland Garros 12 months ago crestfallen, knowing she let a big lead slip away in her major quarterfinal debut. She vowed to remember that and learn from it.

Consider that done.

Gauff, still only 18, returned to that stage Tuesday for a second time and was not about to let this one end similarly, beating 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2 in a matchup between Americans at Court Philippe Chatrier to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

